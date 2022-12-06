Not Available

The Eric Bana Show Live was an Australian television comedy and talk show hosted by and named after Eric Bana. The show began as four hour-long specials in 1996 called 'Eric'. In 1997, the show settled into a weekly half-hour slot and renamed 'The Eric Bana Show Live'. It featured celebrity guests, music, comedy sketches and comedy monolgues. Steven Blackburn was the band leader. Eric began his career as a comedian in the sketch comedy series Full Frontal and brought many of his characters over to this show.