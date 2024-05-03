Not Available

Eric

  • Drama
  • Mystery

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sister

Set in 1980s New York, Eric is a new emotional thriller from Abi Morgan following the desperate search of a father when his nine year old son disappears one morning on the way to school. Vincent, one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show, ‘Good Day Sunshine,’ struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile. Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, ERIC, convinced that if he can get ERIC on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home.

Cast

Benedict CumberbatchVincent Anderson
Gaby HoffmannCassie Anderson
McKinley Belcher IIIDetective Michael Ledroit
Dan FoglerLennie Wilson
Clarke PetersGeorge Lovett
Phoebe NichollsAnne Anderson

