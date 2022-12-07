Erin ga Choosen - Nihongo Dekimasu

Not Available

25 Episodes Series been aired in Japanese TV to teach JAPANESE BASICS to foreigners. Maybe someone outthere can still remember the very good series "Yan and the Japanese People - Lets learn Japanese" from 1986, with is still very popular amount Students of japanese language. The 2007 Series is called Erin ga Chosen ! NIHONGO DEKIMASU and also comes from Japan Foundation. Nihongo dekimasu is highly recommended to everyone how wants to learn japanese - even its just for next travel as tourist to Japan. The Series is funny to watch (presented by Anime Characters ) but its not just aiming to kids and teenagers.