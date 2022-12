Not Available

Erky and Perky, two buggy bugs, are living the sweet life in a downtown Hot Dog Stand. Crumbs, garbage, hot and cold running mold . . . it’s paradise. Until they are swept away in a take-out bag, that is. The two bickering bugs are forced to survive in this strange new land, spending their days on a quest to find the legendary Refrigerator and looking for a one-way ticket back home!