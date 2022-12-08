Not Available

The Erotic Star T.V. Series. 10 girls competing to become the next Australian Erotic Star. All 8 episodes from the hit new risque reality show plus never before seen extras exclusive to this DVD. Erotica, Exotica, Burlesque, Strip Tease - call it by what ever name; but the nature of sensual dance and performance art has always been about one thing - an expression of sexual power, freedom and art. Today erotic dance, pole dancing and strip tease is being embraced within mainstream society with ideals of fitness, female expression and power - and a long lost celebration of sexually charged performance art is being recognised and respected. Its time to start to find this generation's own Erotic Star.