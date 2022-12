Not Available

"ERROR Crazy Trip" is a live-action show produced by Hong Kong TV Entertainment. It is also the first titled show of the boy group ERROR derived from "Good Night Show". It is hosted by Liang Ye (Fat Boy), He Qihua (Dee), Guo Jiajun (193), Wu Baoqi (Baoqi) and the portfolio agent and program producer Huang Huijun (Sister Hua) were created by "Unlimited OT Editing Team" (the team behind the scenes claimed to be).