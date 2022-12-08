Not Available

“Escape Club” is a one-hour, real-life soap opera where men and women abandon their lives and head off to a luxurious paradise on the beaches of the Dominican Republic looking for a new destiny. In this ultimate high stakes escape, these chosen 12 were picked from thousands of people looking to run away from their daily lives and start over. They were offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change their destiny forever: forget their worries, leave all their stresses behind and escape from their jobs, relationships, families and friends. However, they soon see that the island has some surprises in store for each one and once they arrive, they realize that with anything that sounds too good to be true, it usually is.