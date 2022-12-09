Not Available

Escape from Tarkov. Raid.

    In the film adaptation of the director Anton Rosenberg, the world of the Escape from Tarkov universe and the armed conflict that took place in the Norvinsk Region, a special economic zone on the Russian border with Europe, are opened to the audience. The main active forces are two private military warring companies - USEC and BEAR, leading fierce battles, including with the remaining groups in the city - Scavs. The main character is in the occupied city of Tarkov, the escape routes from which are blocked by UN peacekeepers and Russian troops.

