Escape Into Night

Following a riding accident young Marianne has to find her own entertainment. Using her sketchpad she draws images from a place she has dreamt up. Whilst sleeping she dreams of this visionary world, and ends up realising that the more she draws images from this made up world while she is awake the more she can investigate when she is asleep. One day whilst awake she draws a house to explore in her sleep. While she is asleep she is stunned when she sees a boy looking through one of the windows at her... Made in colour by Associated Television (ATV) for the ITV Network. Only monochrome telerecordings survive in the archive, the original colour video tapes destroyed.