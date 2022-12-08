Not Available

Ford brand is venturing into the reality television production business with a new show called “Escape Routes” that will promote the 2013 Escape crossover, which arrives in dealerships this May. Starting March 31, the series will air for six consecutive weeks at 8 p.m. ET Saturday nights on NBC and at 11 p.m. on a Hispanic network called mun2. The interactive series, which will invite fans to participate online, will feature six teams of two participating in a road-trip competition driving Escapes.