Escape to Chimp Eden

Not Available

Caught up in the turmoil of war-torn countries, chimps frequently become orphans of the bushmeat trade, sold at markets or auctions, according to Animal Planet. Chimps also are caged for entertainment or chained as pets. With only about 150,000 chimps remaining in the wild, the chimpanzee population is being destroyed and the lives of these creatures are being degraded. Eugene Cussons, South African rescue director for Chimp Eden, a sanctuary at the Jane Goodall Institute in the Mpumalanga region of South Africa is the human star of the show. Cussons helps rescue chimps and prepare them for life in the wild, researching the locations of abused and neglected chimps and then either negotiating or forcing them away from their neglectful owners, taking them to the safety of Chimp Eden