We follow an adorable Eskimo Girl in her fun adventures set in the beautiful Arctic. Every day Eskimo Girl goes fishing to the Little Bay with her friends Egghead, Loogan and pet Deer. They find a mysterious floating object in the water and look for new ways to use it. They try to figure out how it’s really using for. As they explore, experiment and use their creativity and imagination, they often get into funny misadventures!