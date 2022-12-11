Esmeraldas (2015)

Not Available

La Victoria is a town that could well be defined as a green hell where the law of the strongest prevails, fueled by the greed that emeralds arouse. The Guerrero family will arrive at this place. Alejandro Guerrero, father of Ricardo, Eduardo and Olga Guerrero, is forced to take his family to this distant place, where the emerald boom produces episodes of blood and fire that are repeated from generation to generation. In the midst of this war, Alejandro will have to face Patricio Ortega, great Patron of the region, since his arrival, not only for having opposite principles, but also for having the misfortune that the woman most desired by the Patron, fixes his eyes and your heart on it.