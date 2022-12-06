Not Available

Espionage was a spy anthology that premiered on Wednesday October 2, 1963 at 9:00 PM. The show was executive produced by Herbert Hirschman. Most of the episodes were filmed in England, but some were filmed on location in Europe and the United States. The show ended after one season on March 21, 1964. It featured no host. Some episodes of the series were wholly fictionaly stories while other were dramatizations of actual events. The show covered all sorts of international intrigue: from civil wars to revolutions, from spy rings to resistence movements. Its stories ranged in time period from the American Revolution to the then current Cold War. Show Type: Spy Anthology First Telecast: October 2, 1963 Last Telecast: March 21, 1964 Episodes: 24 B&W Episodes (24 one-hour episodes)