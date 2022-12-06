Not Available

ESPN began operations Friday, September 7, 1979 in a modest studio on the Eastern Seaboard. Little did anyone know that, from that modest platform, the entire scope of sports journalism was about to change. From then on, the incidents that could be labeled "anti-sport"greed, scandal, strikes, disconnected tragedywould regularly overshadow the wins and losses on the fields and arenas of the sporting world. In preparation for its 25th anniversary, ESPN Inc. polled 100 respected names in sports journalism on what events impacted the sports world the most. (As for their selections, at least one was a game.) ESPN25: The Headlines was a thirteen-part cinema veritÃ© miniseries detailing the results of that search. Only the top 25 events were talked about on-air for this crude miniseries. The first three shows lumped five incidents each, setting the stage for the Top Ten.