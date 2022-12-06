Not Available

The envlelope, sleaze! Amidst a Las Vegas-laced backdrop of dopey showgirls in gooey gowns (no two-three-kick-turn here), ESPN25: Who's #1? was designed to glitz up the 25th anniversary of a network that permanently altered sports journalism and sports in general. Their mission was to present, in crude cinema veritÃ© form, the good, bad, and ugly that have left its fingerprints in the sporting community since ESPN debuted September 7, 1979. All the lists are limited to ESPN's first quarter-century and thus are frozen in place. Remember: whenever you read these lists, to say "The envelope, sleaze!"