Esprit Japon is a program that travels all over Japan in search of objects or even craft techniques that have made it famous all over the world in the "Cool Japan" movement. The "People" section introduces you to various creators or artisans, in "Objects" you can discover various Japanese artisan specialties, while the "Travel" section takes you in the footsteps of famous travelers from around the world to unveil a never-before-seen Japan. The show is presented by the charming Shinkawa Yua, a model from the growing Non-no magazine. Sit back and enjoy the trip!