Not Available

Essential Poems, introduced by Daisy Goodwin, was first broadcast under the title Essential Poems ( To Fall in Love With) and was broadcast from 14th to 19th February 2003. This was followed by two specials in the Autumn of 2003 Essential Poems For Britain and Essential Byron.In December 2004 another special Essential Poems For Christmas was broadcast. Daisy Goodwin believes that poetry is a 'living thing'and should be an essential part of our lives, giving shape to our feelings. Each poem is read by a different actor and presented as a mini drama.