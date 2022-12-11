Eternal Happiness

Not Available

Man Si-Yuen is an educated man who used to be an imperial physician; he is old-fashioned and he believes that girls should stay home. In order to study, his daughter Mang Lai-Kwan dresses up like a boy to attend school. There she meets an incognito Mongolian prince, Temür Khan (Tit Muk-Yi), and an upright man named Wongfu Siu-Wah. Lai-Kwan like Muk-Yi, who sees through her female identity. Yet on the other hand, she finds out that Siu-Wah is, in fact, her proposed fiancé. Through a variety of adventurous situations, Lai-Kwan's feelings slowly develop for both Muk-Yi and Siu-Wah.