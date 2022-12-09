Not Available

Eternity: A Chinese Ghost Story is a Chinese period drama series produced by Taiwanese station CTS in collaboration with several other countries and is loosely based several famous folktales such as the love story of Nie Xiaoqian and Ning Caicheng from Pu Songling's novel Strange Stories from a Chinese Studio, the legend of Gan Jiang and Mo Ye and others. The cast consists of actors from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore.