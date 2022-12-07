E.U. Emergency Unit

Not Available

學警狙擊 After ten years behind the bars in Taiwan, Kong Sai-Hao (Michael Miu) finally returns to Hong Kong. Other than the hope to find his daughter Yau-Yau (Elanne Kong) to mend their relationship, he also plans for revenge. On one hand, he pretends to surrender to triad boss To Yik-Tin (Lam Lee), the man who caused him to be jailed. On the other hand, he tries to gain trust from police officers Chung Lap-Man (Ron Ng) and Lee Pak-Kiu (Sammul Chan). Lee refuses to have a criminal as his friend, but Chung becomes close to Kong to gain inside information about To's activities. To keeps a close watch on Kong but purposely shows that he trusts Laughing (Michael Tse) more and intentionally puts him in a high position, but Kong uses To's wife Ching Yeuk-Sam (Kathy Chow) in the organization as an influence to help Kong rise up the ranks. To is killed and Kong ascends to become the head of the triad. Later, Chung becomes an official undercover agent for the police force with the intention of exposing Kong's triad crimes. He isolates himself from Lee in order to protect his undercover identity. Just when Kong thought that he was in control, his drug business fails. Kong discovers that the people he trusted the most had betrayed, tricked and used him.