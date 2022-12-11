Not Available

"Eudemon Quest" mainly tells the story of a fascinating world where most people are born with "magic soul power" or "Eudemon power". A boy who is incapable of being able to dream becomes the next king of fantasy. However, can he realize his dream without a little bit of ability? One day before the Tianwu test, he met the magical spy girl who lost in the last battle. In this way, the young boy who is carrying the revival of the magical Wu and sneaked into Tianwu’s spy girl and the dream of “single talent” will be involved in the conspiracy and struggle of the two forces of Tianwu and Magic Wu in this illusionary continent.