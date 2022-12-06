Eugenie Sandler P.I.

Not Available

Eugénie Sandler P.I. is an ordinary teenager, worried about the usual things – her place in the world, who she is, and what it's like to be fifteen. She also worries about Ray, her private investigator father whose job causes frequent changes of address, or as Eugénie puts it: "Other girls collect CDs; me, it's postcodes!" Then one morning her worries really start! Ray lets drop what sounds like a warning, but before he can explain he disappears, leaving Eugénie to discover that someone wants to kidnap her while others would like her dead. But there's help at hand - Warwick Bedford, a gawky and serious boy from school becomes her ally, and together they set about solving the mystery that surrounds Eugénie's life.