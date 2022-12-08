Eugye: 8 Days of Festival

Not Available

1795, King Jeong-jo held the biggest festival in the Joseon Dynasty and recorded every phase of the festival's operation in 8 books. These books was recorded exquisitely preparation, each event progress situation and post steps of the festival in addition to pictures. It makes possible perfectly restoration now after 200 years. Although 8 days of festival was recorded the biggest festival in the Joseon Dynasty, the festival was also a grim festival in which hidden painful past. 8 days of festival was dotted with King Jeong-jo’s long wait and revenge.