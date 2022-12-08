Not Available

Eun-Hee (Kyung Soo-Jin) is shunned by people, because her father was falsely accused of killing a man right before the Korean War. His father died tragically. Im Sung-Jae (Lee In) is saved by a man who actually killed his father. Sung-Jae treats him like a father without knowing the truth and, because of this, Sung-Jae has to separate from Eun-Hee. Cha Young-Joo (Choi Yoon-So) is the daughter of the real killer. She is arrogant and smart. Since she was younger, she has feelings for Im Sung-Jae, but Im Sung-Jae has always been in love with Eun-Hee. Cha Young-Joo's jealousy drives her to try to break up their relationship. Choi Jung-Tae (Jung Min-Jin) loves Eun-Hee, but accepts Eun-Hee and Sung-Jae's feelings for each