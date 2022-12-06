Not Available

The day to day life of the muppet-like inhabitants of a wind-up music box castle. This Castle is named Eureeka's Castle and it's owned by a giant. Of the inhabitants there's Eureeka, a young sorceress in training, Batty an egotistical bumbling bat, Magellan a one toothed dragon that has a tail with a mind of it's own, Bog and Quagmire otherwise known as the "Moat Twins" who just swim around in the moat, and there are also singing mice! Eureeka's Castle had hand puppets,videos,books,stuffed animals and so much more! But Then something horrible happened...like MANY other Classic Nick Shows it was..um well.. it was Nicked off of Nickelodeon!