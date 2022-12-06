Eureka Seven

Not Available

Renton Thurston is your ordinary 14-year-old boy, who has grown bored of his current life in his hometown. He is the son of the acclaimed hero of the military, and every day, he has no greater dream than to look up to his idol, Holland, who is skilled in the hoverboard sport referred to as “REFfing” ("Lifting," in the English dub). He also believes that he would one day join the LFO rebel group Gekkostate, and surf the skies. As he tries to master the art and skill of REFfing, Renton has nothing more than his dreams and his hopes, which his grandfather mechanic dismisses as something useless. But one day, Renton’s life changes, when a REFfing LFO mecha crashes into his house, out of which emerges the most beautiful girl pilot he’s ever seen. Now, Renton finds himself in the middle of a war in which he absolutely has no desire to be involved in, having the ride of his life with his newfound love, his number one idol, and his hero father.