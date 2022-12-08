Not Available

The Middle Ages were dark in the literal sense of the word: apart from precious wax, which hardly anyone could afford, there was in fact no other form of artificial light. Scholars begged God for light to enable them to pursue their studies. In fact, the 'Dark Ages' between 800 and 1500 were a brilliant, dynamic time that paved the way for many achievements of our modern day world. This four part documentary series throws light on an epoch of major importance. Experimental historical research illustrates the impact the Middle Ages had on the Modern Age. It tells of the scientific, technical and cultural achievements of the Middle Ages which paved the way for modernity and continue to influence western society to the present day. We follow four protagonists on their journeys throughout Europe, reviving the medieval world of knights, monks, peasants and burghers. The series clears up misconceptions, solves puzzles and also investigates both mundane and technical questions: What did the first mechanical clock, or the first globe, look like, for example? With what force did a lance in full flight strike a suit of armour? And why did the invention of the horse halter and the giro account represent a veritable cultural revolution? Europe In The Middle Ages is a series that attempts to meld historical inquiry with period re-enactments to transport the viewer back to this turbulent and exciting time.