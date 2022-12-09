Euros of Hollywood

Not Available

The series follows six Europeans, living in Los Angeles with personalities as big as their native countries, while they strive to achieve their version of the American Dream. From a pop diva known as the "Madonna of Albania" to a Prada-wearing Italian Renaissance man whose goal is to win an Oscar, these ambitious and unfiltered men and women will stop at nothing to rise to the top. Making it big in Europe is one thing, but making it big in America is everything for this fish-out-of-water group as they humorously try to fit in without getting lost in translation. With their hearts on their sleeves and a shared bond as Europeans, they will help each other out in their pursuit of fame, fortune and family, but they quickly learn that one big happy Euro family is not as easy as they hoped.