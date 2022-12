Not Available

Eurotika is a Channel 4 documentary film on European exploitation cinema. The documentary is similarly themed to Pete Tombs's book Immoral Tales: European Sex and Horror Movies 1956-1984. During the 1960s and 1970s, European low-budget films went kinky, emerging as a new type of cinema that blended eroticism, surrealism, horror, and over-the-top atmospherics.