The show is named for its star, rapper Eve, and is about a trio of women who have their own boutique and clothing line. The show follows their dating lives and those of their three closest male friends. Michelle Penelope "Shelly" Williams, a beautiful and intelligent woman of the new generation trying to navigate the exhilarating world of 21st Century love, sex, romance and career. Shelly has been a little too single, a little too long for her own liking. Her two best friends, Rita (Ali Landry), a gorgeous, single former model, and Janie (Natalie Desselle-Reid), a woman very happy to be married and out of the dating scene, offer conflicting advice as Shelly tries to find her way on the rocky road to love. Representing the male side of the relationship equation is J.T. (Jason George), a handsome, regular kind of guy who really enjoys being single, and his best pal, Nick (Brian Hooks), who is looking for that one perfect woman who can meet his very exacting standards. Donovan Brink (Sean Maguire), the handsome, fashionable manager of Bedlam, one of Miami's hottest clubs, is friends with both Shelly and J.T. and inevitably gets stuck in the middle when problems arise.