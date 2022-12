Not Available

When two scientists attempt to discover unlimited energy, their experiment is sabotaged by eco-terrorists. The result is a dark energy black hole that could destroy the planet. Eve of Destruction stars Steven Weber (Wings, In Plain Sight), Christina Cox (Blood Ties) and Emmy Award® and Golden Globe® nominee Treat Williams (White Collar). Eve of Destruction is directed by Rob Lieberman (Earthsea, XIII) and written by Richard Beattie (True Justice).