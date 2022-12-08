Even So Love

Not Available

Lee Hyo Eun is a shoe designer with a very complicated family. Her sister was adopted by her biological father's wife because she was unable to have children of her own. Hyo Eun was left to live through hardships with her mother. Her sister, Seo Myung Ji, lived in the life of luxury and begins to start a relationship with Yoon Seok Bin. Seok Bin is the son of Mr. Yoon, who works for Myung Ji's father. While Hyo Eun develops a love relationship with Seok Bin's half brother, Seok Woo. But Hyo Eun is already dating a dentist, Tae Joo.