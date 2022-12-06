Not Available

Even Stevens

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Walt Disney Television

Even Stevens follows the life of Louis Stevens, an odd kid, who has a good heart. Alongside his friends Twitty, the sports jock, and Tawny, the deep actress, Louis gets in a lot of trouble. Louis has a sister, named Ren, who's a perfectionist, a brother, named Donny, who's famous in Louis' middle school because of his great achievements in sports, a mother, named Eileen, who is a state senate, and a father, named Steve, who is a court judge. They all live in the state capital of California, Sacramento.

Cast

Christy Carlson RomanoRen Stevens
Shia LaBeoufLouis Stevens
Nick SpanoDonnie Stevens
Tom VirtueSteve Stevens
Donna PescowEileen Stevens

