Even Stevens follows the life of Louis Stevens, an odd kid, who has a good heart. Alongside his friends Twitty, the sports jock, and Tawny, the deep actress, Louis gets in a lot of trouble. Louis has a sister, named Ren, who's a perfectionist, a brother, named Donny, who's famous in Louis' middle school because of his great achievements in sports, a mother, named Eileen, who is a state senate, and a father, named Steve, who is a court judge. They all live in the state capital of California, Sacramento.