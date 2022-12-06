Everest Beyond the Limit

Not Available

In April and May 2006, eleven determined climbers from all over the world, and one veteran guide, took to the world's tallest peak in an attempt to reach the summit. Partially filmed with cameras mounted to Sherpas' helmets, and two camerapersons who also summited with high-altitude cameras, this six-part production offers an amazing, unflinching look at this incredible expedition through a zeroing in on the experiences of six of the climbers. Packed with plenty of edge-of-your seat intensity and footage with perspectives never before seen, this series is a must-see for HD television fanatics.