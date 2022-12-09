Everest (IN)

Not Available

EVEREST is Anjali’s story, a young girl who aspires to conquer her own personal EVEREST - of getting her father’s love and respect. At the age of 21, she is faced with the biggest conflict of her life and is forced to question her very own existence. To redeem herself and find a place in her father’s heart she decides to fulfill her father’s unfulfilled dream – to summit the greatest and highest of all mountains, Mt Everest. Shot in real locations, and featuring a powerhouse of talent, the show promises to bring to your TV sets, scale, grandeur and visual splendor of a magnitude unlike any seen before.