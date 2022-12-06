Not Available

Everwood

  • Drama

Studio

Warner Bros. Television

When Manhattan surgeon Andrew 'Andy' Brown is widowed, he decides to start a whole new life in the idyllic Colorado town Everwood, but gets more than he bargained for - it takes an eternity for a city-boy to fit in the small community, which already had a popular physician, and it's even worse for his unearthed kids, whom he must now parent alone: Ephram, a sensitive kid and gifted pianist, and his little sister Delia. As they all get to know Everwood people and each other better, relationships develop and change.

Cast

Gregory SmithEphram Brown
Treat WilliamsAndrew Brown
Emily VanCampAmy Abbott
Tom AmandesHarold Abbott
Vivien CardoneDelia Brown
Stephanie NiznikNina Feeney

