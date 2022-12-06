Not Available

When Manhattan surgeon Andrew 'Andy' Brown is widowed, he decides to start a whole new life in the idyllic Colorado town Everwood, but gets more than he bargained for - it takes an eternity for a city-boy to fit in the small community, which already had a popular physician, and it's even worse for his unearthed kids, whom he must now parent alone: Ephram, a sensitive kid and gifted pianist, and his little sister Delia. As they all get to know Everwood people and each other better, relationships develop and change.