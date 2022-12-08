Not Available

k TEN and FremantleMedia Australia have joined forces to bring you one of 2012’s most electrifying talent shows! Everybody Dance Now, hosted by Sarah Murdoch, aims to seek out the most entertaining dance act in Australia. From ballroom to burlesque, hip hop to highland and pole dancing to popping and locking, this comp is bound to keep you on the edge of your seat (or encourage you to leap off it and hit the dancefloor!) When the show kicks off, 88 solo and group dance acts will be divided into two teams of 44, with each troupe led by Dance Masters Kelly Rowland and Jason Derulo. In each episode, the teams will face a studio audience to do battle in a colosseum-style dance duel. The Reward With a prize pool of more than $450,000 up for grabs, the Everybody Dance Now contestants will be hungry to bop their way to the top spot! During the heats phase 8 acts will perform in each episode for the chance to win $10,000 and secure a place in the finals to compete for the ultimate cash prize of $250,000.