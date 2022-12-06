Everybody Hates Chris

Not Available

A black teen in Brooklyn during the early 1980s attends a mostly white school in a sitcom 'inspired by the childhood experiences' of comedian Chris Rock, who produced and narrates the series. Bolstered by a soundtrack that beautifully evokes the '80s, the show chronicles the life of the young Chris, whose family's penny-pinching is leavened by love (and laughs). At home, Chris helps care for his younger brother and sister, while at school he's often the target of a racist bully.