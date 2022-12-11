Everybody In the House

Not Available

Ma Dai, a freelance programmer, lives in his grandfather Ma Tian Ming's relocation house while the grandfather is living in another three-bedroom house with his granddaughter and her family. They have opened a massage parlour in the community. One day, Ma Tian Ming accidentally sprained a customer and landed him at the hospital. In order to earn compensation, he decided to rent out the two-bedroom house where Ma Dai now lives. So, Ma Dai starts a shared life with Peng Wei Wei who works as Taobao Live's anchor. The two of them who are originally at odds with each other, gradually have chemistry. Thereafter, the daily life of the rehousing community is filled with continuous laughter and scolding.