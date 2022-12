Not Available

What does it take to run a successful plastic surgery clinic? Han Geon Soo (Lee Jin Wook) inherits a plastic surgery clinic after his father's sudden death, only to find that he also inherited the clinic's loan-shark debt. As he struggles to keep the loan sharks at bay, Geon Soo tries to work with the talented plastic surgeon, Hong Ki Nam (So Yi Hyun), nurse Choi Yong Woo (Kim Sung Min) and the office manager, Yoon Seo Jin (Jung Ae Yun).