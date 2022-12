Not Available

Chef and musician Roger Mooking gets bored easily. Bored of the same old everyday meals we all end up making time and time again. His mission? To give everyday weekday meals a fantastic exotic twist with one new ingredient. Whether it's jazzing up a so-so meatloaf with a hit of coriander, awakening ho-hum chicken with fresh ginger or adding a dazzling sweet mango to a blah pork chop, Roger spreads the joy of flavor and adds an exotic thrill to everyday cooking