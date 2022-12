Not Available

Did you know a cat’s purr could help keep astronauts alive in space, or that dogs can drive? Were you aware that elephants can hear with their feet, or that owls can “see” with their ears? And have you heard that the 4-inch long mantis shrimp is inspiring the next generation of explosion proof armor? Everything You Didn't Know About Animals aims to surprise, entertain, and inform animal lovers with amazing, never-before-heard facts about some truly incredible animals.