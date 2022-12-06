Not Available

This show gives you all the fast facts and sensational stories you need to put you "in the know" about any subject. For instance, did you know that the brain only weighs 3 pounds and is 80 percent water? Or that there's a hurricane on Jupiter that could swallow the Earth twice? Learn everything you need to know about the brain, hurricanes and a host of other topics that we'll dissect for the trivia-hungry viewer. Everything You Need to Know is smart, entertaining, funny ... maybe even useful.