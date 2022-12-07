Not Available

Evidence of Revision is a six part documentary containing historical, original news footage revealing that the most seminal events in recent American history have been deeply and purposefully misrepresented to the public. Footage and interviews provide an in-depth exploration of events ranging from the Kennedy assassinations to the Jonestown massacre, and all that lies between. The footprints left in this archival footage reveal the coordinated, clandestine sculpting of the America we know today. Evidence of Revision proves once and for all that history has been revised even as it was written! Part 1: The Assassinations of Kennedy and Oswald Part2: The why of it all refrenced to Vietnam and LBG Part 3: LBJ, Hoover and others: what so few know even today Part 4: The RFK assassination as never seen before Part 5: RFK assassination, MKULTRA and the Jonestown massacre Part 6: The assassination of Martin Luther King