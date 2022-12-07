Not Available

It's amazing the things that you can inherit from your family gene pool: blue eyes, a beautiful smile, a winning personality. But what about your family's less desirable traits? A grandfather's talent for swindling, an aunt's knack for aggravated assault or even a father's flair for murder.... can you actually inherit evil from your family tree? Evil Kin begs this question as well as whether psychopathic behavior is pre-programmed. From siblings who conspire to kill their parents, to three brothers who grow up independently to become a serial killer, a rapist and a mercenary, Evil Kin follows true-crime mysteries surrounding bone-chilling cases that prove blood is always thicker than water.