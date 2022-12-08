Not Available

There's something oddly fascinating about twins. Maybe it's the secret languages they create, their identical facade, or the rumors about how one can feel when the other is hurt. But when one twin turns bad, does the other stay pure of heart? Channeling sibling rivalries and deadly childhood pacts, Evil Twins follows true-crime mysteries surrounding real-life cases of these evil archetypes. Each episode reveals shocking stories of twins on the edge, from those who sleep with their twin's husband and set them up for murder to those who steal their identities and even come back from the dead.