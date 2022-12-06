Not Available

On the forest moon of Endor, tucked into a tiny village known as Bright Tree, a band of furry creatures named the Ewoks live in huts high up in the trees. Of the many creatures that live in the forest, the friendliest are Wicket, a young scout, and his friends Princess Kneesaa, Latara, Teebo, and Paploo. They live in a world filled with magical creatures. Some are good friends to the Ewoks, others are troublesome. When any of the Ewoks gets into a scrape, they all band together to help each other out.