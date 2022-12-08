Not Available

Excuse My French

  • Comedy
  • Documentary

English celebrities Esther Rantzen, Marcus Brigstocke and Ron Atkinson spend four weeks in France learning the French language through immersion, assisted by their teachers and a series of tasks. Esther begins with a reasonable fluency in French, Marcus begins with a basic knowledge, and Ron knows no French at all. The ultimate goal is to carry out a task related to their own profession; Esther must interview a politician on a French talk show, Marcus must perform a stand-up comedy routine in French, and Ron must provide an analysis of a soccer match on French radio.

