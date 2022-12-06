Exes & Ohs

Not Available

Meet Jennifer, a documentary filmmaker with a vivid fantasy life (which we see) and a floundering career (which we also see). Jennifer wants to find Ms. Right. but first she must navigate the rules of lesbian life, most of which she learns the hard way. Fortunately, her friends are there to help: Sam, a sexy commitment-phobe who flips women faster than real estate; Chris and Kris, a lesbian couple expanding both their pet accessory business and their family; and Crutch, a young musician who wants to be taken seriously but still has some growing up to do. Surviving singlehood, couplehood - and each other - has never looked quite like this.